VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.75 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

