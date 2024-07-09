Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,382. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

