Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

