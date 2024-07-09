Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $30,606.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.88 or 0.00574655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00113740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00267263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064064 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,779,935 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.