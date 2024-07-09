Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Trading Up 6.1%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.21. 744,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,240,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,892.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

