Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.