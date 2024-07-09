Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Institutional Trading of Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.