Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after acquiring an additional 527,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

