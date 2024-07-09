Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.45) to GBX 1,030 ($13.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.16. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 636.55 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,383 ($17.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.75, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

