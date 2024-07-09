VOXX International (VOXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

VOXX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

