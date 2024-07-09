Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $70.15. 1,875,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,712,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.