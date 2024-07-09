Wanchain (WAN) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00045029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,109,345 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

