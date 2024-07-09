Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 844,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,839. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

