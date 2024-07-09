WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

