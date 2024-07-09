Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,933 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Weatherford International worth $111,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFRD. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Weatherford International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,474. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

