Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Westgold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Westgold Resources

In related news, insider Wayne Bramwell 101,218 shares of Westgold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westgold Resources Company Profile

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.

