Westlake (WLK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Westlake (NYSE: WLK):

7/9/2024 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2024 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2024 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Westlake had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/4/2024 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Westlake Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WLK traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.17. 329,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Westlake

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $25,154,000. Natixis lifted its position in Westlake by 41,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Westlake by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

