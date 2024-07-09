Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 20,662 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,497,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $261.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.30.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

