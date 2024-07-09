Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 14,924,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,897,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

