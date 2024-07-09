Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. The stock had a trading volume of 260,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,608. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

