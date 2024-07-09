Whittier Trust Co. Buys 229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,542,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $442.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,367. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

