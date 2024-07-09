Whittier Trust Co. Buys 678 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

IAU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. 3,015,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,997. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.