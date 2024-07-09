Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $21,983,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 620,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,016. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

