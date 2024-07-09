Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.