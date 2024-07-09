Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.53 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.06. 804,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.