Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,638 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.96. 1,438,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

