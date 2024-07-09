Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Shares of DDOG traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,286. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,677,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,537 shares of company stock worth $83,831,802. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

