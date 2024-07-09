Whittier Trust Co. Has $710,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 3,567,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

