Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 1,579,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,906. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

