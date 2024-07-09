Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

