Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,580 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 438.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $144,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 474,067 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 195.0% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 96,701,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,641,547. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

