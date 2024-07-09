Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.21. 2,185,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,901. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

