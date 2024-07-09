Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,326,000 after purchasing an additional 276,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.58. 19,937,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,086,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $192.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.