Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.37. 1,315,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,213. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

