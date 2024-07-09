Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 1,445,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.