Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,697,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,433,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

