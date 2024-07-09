Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of FMX traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 719,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $99.24 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

