Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.74. 632,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,524. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

