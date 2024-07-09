Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $15,399,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.92. 3,709,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $117.15 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.