Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,372,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.32. 2,927,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,375. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.