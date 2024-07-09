Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Unity Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

U traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 9,831,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.