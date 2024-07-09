Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

