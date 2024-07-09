Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. 1,290,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

