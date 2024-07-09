Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,124. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

