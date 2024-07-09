Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 466 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.94. 1,229,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,951. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

