Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 487 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 140,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $45.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

