Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after buying an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 615,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,103,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 570,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $170.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.