Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROP traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $550.47. The stock had a trading volume of 348,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,379. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.18 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

