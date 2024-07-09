Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of WD-40 worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in WD-40 by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $220.86. 144,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

