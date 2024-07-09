Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.