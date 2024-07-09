Whittier Trust Co. Sells 119 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $3,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,247,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 645,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,542. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $208.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

